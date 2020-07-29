OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 388 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,849 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Fortive by 86.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,179,000 after buying an additional 4,142,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,051,000 after buying an additional 95,589 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 24.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,086,000 after buying an additional 760,015 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Fortive by 53.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,075,000 after buying an additional 1,162,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.24. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

