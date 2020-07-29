OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,703 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of -86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

