OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 353 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after acquiring an additional 919,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,399,000 after acquiring an additional 401,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,729,000 after buying an additional 309,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,614,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $131.96 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

