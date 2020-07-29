Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $182.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.66. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $104.61 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

