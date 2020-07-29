Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 185,547 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

