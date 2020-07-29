NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,339 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

