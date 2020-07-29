NVE Corp (NVEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. NVE has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $274.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVEC. BidaskClub downgraded NVE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

