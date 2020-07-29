Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 1.8% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 129,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Novartis by 42.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Novartis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

