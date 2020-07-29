NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.29.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $1,332,654.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $299.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.21 and a 200 day moving average of $239.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $326.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

