NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 60,677 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,677 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,695,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,961,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.72.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.