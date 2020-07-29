NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 120,980 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,059 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 120,980 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

