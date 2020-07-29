NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 225,317 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,922,000 after buying an additional 2,628,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 0.5% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 779,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 90.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 334,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 58.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 72,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 128.57%. Analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

