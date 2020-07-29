NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,107 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,995,000 after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, G.Research reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.36). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

