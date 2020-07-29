NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.21. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CSFB downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.