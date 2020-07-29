NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 13,181 RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,792,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after acquiring an additional 354,217 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.13, for a total transaction of $983,461.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,052,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Shares of RNG opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.89 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $299.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

