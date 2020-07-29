NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $4.11 Million in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 47,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 27.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 52,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 97.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 57.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 25.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDD shares. China International Capital downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

