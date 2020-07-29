NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 184,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 59,989 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 82,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 64,177 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFC. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

