NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,038 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 103.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

