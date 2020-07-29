NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.39 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $810,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.31 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average is $125.64.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

