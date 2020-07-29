NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.05 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.95.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,551,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 214,764 shares of company stock worth $26,055,168. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.36 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

