NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.96 Million Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.12% of Spire worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after acquiring an additional 94,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spire by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Spire by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $32,112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Spire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

NYSE SR opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

