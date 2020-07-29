NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 927 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

