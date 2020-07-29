NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 34,501 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Lennar by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,650 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

