NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 135 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Shares of ALXN opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

