NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 212.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,896,026.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

