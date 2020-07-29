NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Shares in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pinterest by 8,544.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $5,931,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $19,818,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINS opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 120.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,508,479.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,525 shares of company stock worth $20,349,186.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

