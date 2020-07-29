NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 8,973 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the first quarter valued at about $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 24.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $528,219,000 after acquiring an additional 969,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iqvia stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

