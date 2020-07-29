NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 8,657 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,082 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,717 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

