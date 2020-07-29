NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,664 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 273,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,198,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total value of $811,585.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,316 shares of company stock worth $12,240,352. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $303.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.59.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.75.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

