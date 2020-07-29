Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 270 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $450.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $425.94 and its 200 day moving average is $392.56. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $463.02.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,379 shares of company stock worth $14,314,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

