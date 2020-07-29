Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 142 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.83.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $716.74 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $747.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $702.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $659.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

