Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

CMI stock opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $204.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

