Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $677,949,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $524,182,000 after buying an additional 271,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,928,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

