Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 756,221 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $50,618,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $70,406,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,384,000 after acquiring an additional 452,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $38,542,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,949,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,577.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,010 shares of company stock worth $1,499,459. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.