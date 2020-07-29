Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 2,842 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,303 shares of company stock worth $271,901 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

