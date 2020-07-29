Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,768 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB stock opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.