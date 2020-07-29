Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,327 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,663 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,377,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,271,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $590,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 23.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,575,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

