Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Insiders have sold a total of 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

