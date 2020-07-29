Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,331 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Network increased its stake in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258 over the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX stock opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $176.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

