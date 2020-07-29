Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,869.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,593. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

