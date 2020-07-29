Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $282.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $270.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $1,842,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

