Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $4,259,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.43.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average of $202.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

