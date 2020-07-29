Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6,916.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

