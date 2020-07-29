Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 47,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $8,820,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,888,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,659,000 after acquiring an additional 301,806 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 720,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

