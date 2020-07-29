Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,716,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.54. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $217.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.