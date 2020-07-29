Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 46,721.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after buying an additional 1,134,865 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 31.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after buying an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,863,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

