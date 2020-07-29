Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

