Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 63.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Cfra increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

