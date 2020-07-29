Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 773 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 11,000.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 805,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179,106 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

