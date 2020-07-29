Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $87.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

